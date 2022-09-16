Many have described Kanye West as a "genius" over the span of his career but in his most recent interview on Alo Yoga's Alo Mind Full Podcast, the 45-year-old shared a shocking confession – he strongly dislikes reading books. In fact, he claims to have never "read any book."

During their chat, Alo co-founder Danny Harris made a reference to a book, to which the father of four responded, "When you said I hadn't read this book, I actually haven't read any book."

Ye went on to liken the act of reading to consuming a popularly disliked food. "Reading is like eating brussel sprouts for me," he said, "And talking is like getting the Giorgio Baldi corn ravioli."

The Life of Pablo artist's interview also found him commenting on both Adidas and GAP (who he ended his 10-year partnership with the day before), though far less aggressively than he has been on Instagram in recent weeks.

"I honestly believe that GAP and Adidas are part of a bigger plan to marginalize American companies and American industry," West explained. "Which is the opposite of what Danny’s doing… In this prison of finger-pointing and name-calling, a little crack of light, a little Shawshank Redemption came through that prison cell at that factory today."





The Yeezy founder also spoke about his advocacy for the use of technology in education, shouting out George Lucas' beloved film franchise – despite the disdain for books, he clearly loves movies – in the process.

"I can have a tendency to just be like paranoid of robots, but it’s a way that we have to exist," Kanye shared. "I mean, Star Wars is my, you know, college. I spent way more hours in Star Wars than I spent in college."

