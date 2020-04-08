Kanye West stepped out in a pair of Yeezy Season 8 boots for the first time since he debuted the footwear on the runway at his Paris Fashion Week show back in March. Ye was spotted out and about this week, heading to the main Yeezy headquarters located in Calabasas. The multi-hyphenate star was wrapped up in a fleece coat. zipped all the way up to cover his mouth in an effort to prevent spreading germs during the coronavirus pandemic. However, it's what Ye was rocking on his feet that caught people's attention.

High Snobiety points out that the shoes Ye is wearing in these photos are one of the three styles of footwear from the Yeezy Season 8 collection that the designer debuted on the Paris Fashion Week FW20 runway this year. As the publication notes, the yellow shoe "features a shorter puffer upper that is encased in a Duck Boot-like shell." It appears that the encasement is meant to protect the shoe from extreme weather conditions, while the "highly-serrated outsole" offers better grip for the wearer. The style is certainly unique, and was debuted along with an oversized slide design as well as a puffer boot design on the Yeezy Season 8 runway.