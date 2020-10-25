Kanye West's episode on the Joe Rogan podcast has officially gone live and as expected, there's a whole lot of information to unpack. Of course, his run for president was among the many subjects they touched on. Ye explained that he felt it was his "calling" to be the "leader of the free world" before suggesting that he'd even consider running for Governor of California.

Kanye initially announced that he'd be running for president during the 2015 VMAs which he explained he had in mind for two days before the award show. The reception was mixed with some people supporting the move while others didn't think he was quite serious.

Before initially announcing that he'd be running for president at the 2015 VMAs, the rapper revealed that he actually had a conversation with Oprah. If you recall, there was an outpour of support for Oprah Winfrey for president, especially after Trump was elected. Though he already had in mind that he'd announce his foray into politics at the end of the speech, Kanye found a lot of people not taking him seriously.



Rachel Luna/Getty Images

"I remember running into Oprah two days after that and she was like, 'You don't want to be president,'" Kanye recounted. He explained that he's someone who's always accomplished what he set his mind on, using his billionaire status as an example.

Though the rapper does talk about his presidential ambitions in the podcast, he also explained his recent efforts to buy back his masters. The rapper explained that his next goal is to buy Universal, explaining that they're only $33B company and he's one of the best product producers of our time.

Check out the interview below.