Kanye West and sneaker designer Steve Smith sat down for an interview during Fast Company's Innovation Festival on Thursday, where they discussed the design of those beloved Yeezys as well as the brand's direction moving forward. Additionally, Kanye and Smith unveiled one of their most innovative projects to date, a biodegradable Yeezy Foam Runner that is partly made up of algae.

The Croc-like Yeezy Foam Runner has not yet arrived at retailers, but the Wests and Kardashians have been spotted in them numerous times in recent weeks which leads us to believe a release can't be far off. That said, it remains to be seen if all Yeezy Foam Runners will feature the algae make up or if the pair Kanye at the Innovation Festival is simply a prototype for the time being.

Adidas has made a conscious effort of creating more sustainable footwear options, which includes their ongoing partnerships with Parley and sneakers made from recycled ocean plastic, so it doesn't surprise us that the Yeezys are following suit. We'll have to wait and see if there are any other environmentally-friendly Yeezys are in the stash.

In the meantime, check out some photos from Fast Company's Innovation Festival below.

Brad Barket/Getty Images

Brad Barket/Getty Images

Brad Barket/Getty Images

Brad Barket/Getty Images

Brad Barket/Getty Images