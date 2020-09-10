Kanye West has been at the forefront of sneaker culture over the last few years and fans have taken notice as the AdidasYeezy brand has become one of the largest entities in the entire industry. In fact, the Yeezy brand has turned Kanye into a billionaire which is a pretty extraordinary accomplishment by anyone's standards. Throughout 2020, Kanye has been dropping plenty of brand new sneakers and fans have been loving every single one, as proven by the fact they all sell out.

Yesterday, Kanye gave the fans exactly what they want as he took to his Twitter account with a massive schedule that displays all of the Yeezys that are coming out this year. In the tweet, you can see some of the models that have already dropped, while October, November, and December feature a plethora of new colorways for models like the Adidas Yeezy Basketball QNTM, Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner, and Yeezy Boost 380, just to name a few.

As we all know, Kanye can be a little all over the place when it comes to releasing anything, so there is a chance that some of these release dates get changed.

With this in mind, keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates.