Ice Cube's BIG3 basketball league has been having quite a bit of success over the last few years, and with each season, Ice Cube continues to grow the brand. Back in September, HNHH had the pleasure of traveling with the BIG3 to the Bahamas where the league played out its championship. It was a fantastic weekend for the league that saw hundreds of fans pile into the Paradise Island Resort to take in some basketball.

Just a few weeks prior, the league had a jolt in publicity as Kanye West was seen taking in a game next to Cube. It was a special moment that took place just weeks before Kanye began his rollout for DONDA.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

In a recent interview on Drink Champs, Kanye had a lot to say about the music industry, although when it comes to his time with Cube and the BIG3, he only had good things to say. In fact, Kanye revealed that he invested in Cube's league, and according to TMZ, the figures range from $5 to $10 million, which is pretty significant for a league that only started about four years ago. Kanye didn't go too in-depth on the deal, however, he did note that he and Cube are doing good business.

Needless to say, Kanye is committed to expanding his empire, and the BIG3 serves as a great way to get into the sports world. You can read our interview with Cube about the BIG3, right here.

