Kanye West has been very vocal on social media as of late, especially as it pertains to his contracts with the likes of Adidas and GAP. Ye has specifically been trying to get out of his Adidas deal, which is set to expire in 2026. Kanye believes they are ruining the Yeezy brand with unauthorized colorways, and he would prefer Yeezy be his, and his alone.

Now, Kanye is also looking to get out of his GAP deal, which expires in 2030. According to a new interview with Bloomberg, Ye is adamant about getting out of his current deals and going independent so he can get rid of “companies standing in between me and the audience.”

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

“It’s time for me to go it alone,” Ye said. “It’s fine. I made the companies money. The companies made me money. We created ideas that will change apparel forever.”

Kanye even compared GAP and Adidas to being his "baby mamas." He feels like they are holding him back and that while they both made money together, he wants to create something that is 100 percent his. Ye has always been about ownership, and these latest comments are further proof of that.





Adidas and GAP have yet to let Kanye out of his contract, and they are unlikely to, at least for some time. Ye continues to make these brands a lot of money, and by extension, he profits as well.

