Kanye West became one of hip-hop's first billionaires. While he's certainly made a lot of money through music, he's made even more with his efforts in fashion. However, like most people of wealth, they aren't prone to flaunting cash. In the case of Kanye West, he hasn't even held cash in the past few years.



On Sunday night, the rapper was spotted at the Balenciaga fashion show in New York City where he ran into Selah Marley. As the two conversed with one another about fashion and Selah's previous stint as a model for Yeezy, the topic of cash came up. And while many of Kanye's peers in hip-hop are frequently flaunting their bands, Ye revealed that he hasn't held cash in years. "You know, I ain't touch cash in like 4 years," he said before doing the Kanye shrug.

Ye's appearance at the Balenciaga fashion show came days before the YZY Gap collaboration, engineered by Balenciaga, was supposed to drop. A statement from the company announced that they were pushing back the release of the latest collection in the wake of the school shooting in Uvalde, TX.

"In light of the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, we are postponing the Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga launch until Friday, May 27. As we pause, our hearts go out to the families and communities impacted," the statement read.