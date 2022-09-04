Kanye's Instagram storm enters another day. The rapper/fashion mogul used the holiday weekend to continue to berate his perceived rivals, and the internet has been quick to react.

Ye's most recent posts seem to be a bit more productive, as he floats new fashion ideas and talks about his favorite new music. In a reel, Ye interviewed footballer Aaron Donald about what he's looking for in a cleat. West captioned the video, "Yeezy Cleats coming soon."

Kanye then posted a reel showing Celtics star Jaylen Brown and an unidentified woman playing pool with the caption, "Pool sharks." After these two relatively innocuous posts, Kanye returned to his tirade. "Just in case Instagram never lets me post again I need everyone to know one last thing.... Black hats matter," he wrote in his next post. He captioned the black and white text with, "In case it’s not clear I’m not working with Daniel Son Everybody quit since he been here Putting weaklings in positions of artificial power demoralizes the whole team I guess everyone will just blame Kasper adidas when I leave I’m still going to take my 15% on the fake 350s you gonna run."

The rapper followed up the post with two more Yeezy fashion ideas– slides and previously unreleased pants. He then posted a screenshot of a comment left on one of his recent pictures. The commenter, Deliberatew, wrote in all caps about a backpack that homeless people need so that they can carry all of their belongings more easily. Kanye wrote that he "love[s] this thinking."





West then screencapped someone's Story which read, "Ye we need the list of unapproved YEEZY's we the REAL YEEZY ARMY & we ain't buying colorways designed by [clown emoji]." Kanye elaborated in his caption: "The fact adi felt they could color my shoes and name them without my approval is really wild But I promise everyone adidas is not as wild as me I really really care about building something that changes the world and something I can leave to my kids They tried to buy me out for 1 billion dollars My royalties next year are 500 million dollars alone Daniel Cherry Pop makes 2 million a year Yeezy’s are 68 percent of adidas on line sales You guys thought cause DCP Daniel Cherry Pop went to Warden that he could politely give me a billion dollars to hand everything I built over."





After the post, Ye turned to comedy, saying his favorite comedians are "Me Mitch Hedberg Anthony Jeselnik Louis CK Jerrod Carmichael Deray JP Smooth Mase Elon Musk 50 Justin LaBoy GLC Eddie Murphy Sakiya Sandifer Chris Rock Larry David Kevin Hart (In Jumanji) and of course King David Dave Chapelle."

Then, he talked about some of his favorite new music. Kanye said that "Church Girl" is his favorite song off of Beyoncé's new album, and that "GOD DID" is the song of the year next to "Wait For You." This got DJ Khaled excited, commenting, "Love brother! YE DID!" Kanye subsequently announced the "best song in the history of music to date," which he says is "Essence" by Wizkid, featuring Tems. Finally (for now), he noted that he wants to shoot a music video for "Fortunate," the song he did with The Game.