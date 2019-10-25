Kanye West Reunites The Clipse On "Use This Gospel" Ft. Kenny G

Kanye West's new album Jesus Is King is out now after a bit of a delay. There's been a lot of chatter surrounding the album since Kim Kardashian announced it earlier this year. After previewing the project in late September at a slew of listening/viewing events, one thing that many took note of was the fact that Kanye reunited the Clipse on a song with Kenny G. He posted the final tracklist last night on Twitter but many believed that the long-awaited Clipse reunion was missing. That isn't the case at all. No Malice and Pusha T are back together on this muddy gospel tune which includes production credits from Pi'erre Bourne and Timbaland who may have been asked to refrain from having pre-marital sex in the process fo working on this song.

Kanye's latest album arrives with 11 tracks in total with features also coming from Ty Dolla $ign, Ant Clemons. Fred Hammond, and the Sunday Service Choir.

Check out "Use This Gospel" below and stream Jesus Is King here.

Quotable Lyrics

The message had to come, I'm just glad that you waited

They all say they real 'til it's time to appraise it

I seen 'em come and go, you're only the latest

But who am I to judge? I'm crooked as Vegas