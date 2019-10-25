mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kanye West Reunites The Clipse On "Use This Gospel" Ft. Kenny G

Aron A.
October 25, 2019 12:37
1.5K Views
166
15
CoverCover

Use This Gospel
Kanye West Feat. Clipse & Kenny G

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
84% (25)
Rate
Audience Rating
20 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
2 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
3 MAKE IT STOP

"Jesus Is King" is out now.


Kanye West's new album Jesus Is King is out now after a bit of a delay. There's been a lot of chatter surrounding the album since Kim Kardashian announced it earlier this year. After previewing the project in late September at a slew of listening/viewing events, one thing that many took note of was the fact that Kanye reunited the Clipse on a song with Kenny G. He posted the final tracklist last night on Twitter but many believed that the long-awaited Clipse reunion was missing. That isn't the case at all. No Malice and Pusha T are back together on this muddy gospel tune which includes production credits from Pi'erre Bourne and Timbaland who may have been asked to refrain from having pre-marital sex in the process fo working on this song. 

Kanye's latest album arrives with 11 tracks in total with features also coming from Ty Dolla $ign, Ant Clemons. Fred Hammond, and the Sunday Service Choir.

Check out "Use This Gospel" below and stream Jesus Is King here. 

Quotable Lyrics
The message had to come, I'm just glad that you waited
They all say they real 'til it's time to appraise it
I seen 'em come and go, you're only the latest
But who am I to judge? I'm crooked as Vegas

Kanye West
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  16  6
  15
  1.5K
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Kanye West Clipse Kenny G new song new track jesus is king
15 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Kanye West Reunites The Clipse On "Use This Gospel" Ft. Kenny G
166
15
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject