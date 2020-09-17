Are you ready? Kanye West is about to go off again.

This week, the legendary recording artist kicked off his mission to make tomorrow a better day for independent and signed artists. For much of yesterday, Kanye was tweeting screenshots of his label contracts, breaching numerous non-disclosure agreements and airing out Universal and Sony for locking him in a lifelong deal.

During his rant, he shared a video of himself urinating on one of his GRAMMY Awards, which is nearing 300,000 retweets, and doxxed a Forbes journalist, calling him a "White supremacist."



Brad Barket/Getty Images

Because of his move revealing Randall Lane's telephone number, Twitter restricted his access to the micro-blogging website, forcing him to delete the post or face more serious action.

It took him a while to get access back to his account, allowing us all to rest for a few hours, but he's officially back and he's already trolling.

"First tweet back ... without the phone number," wrote Kanye in his return to Twitter, sharing a screenshot of Randall Lane's contact on his phone, removing the actual information and avoiding the same situation.

He followed up that post with another message, thanking everybody that has started to speak up about their own situations with the labels.

"WE’VE NEVER SEEN ANYTHING LIKE THIS BEFORE ... LOOK HOW ALL THE ARTIST STOOD UP PRAISE GOD MY BROTHERS ITS TIME FOR FREEDOM KEEP PRAYING," wrote Kanye.

Who's ready for another timeline takeover from Mr. West?