Last time Kanye West was on Instagram, he was having himself a bit of a meltdown due to the existence of Pete Davidson. Davidson is currently dating Kim Kardashian and Kanye was taking exception to this. After weeks of going after the man, Kanye decided to take a break from Instagram and has since been fairly quiet.

Today, however, Kanye made his return to Instagram in a surprising turn of events. With the news that his song with XXXTentacion would be dropping this week, fans thought his latest post would have something to do with that. Instead, his post is related to a new project that involved McDonald's packaging.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

As you can see down below, the image in the post is simply a burger box that features a minimalist burger graphic with the golden arches on top. It is a unique twist on the OG McDonald's branding, although for now, it remains to be seen if this will be used by the brand itself.

"Ye teams up with legendary Muji industrial designer Naoto Fukasawa to reimagine McDonald's packaging," the post reads.





Kanye has always been good at surprising us so we're sure we will see more of this project in the future. Let us know what you think, in the comments below.