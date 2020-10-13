Kanye West just released his presidential campaign ad, asking his supporters to write him onto the ballot since he didn't get enough support in the majority of states. The thing is we're already witnessing an incredibly contentious election with Joe Biden and Trump against each other. The last thing anyone really needs in this election is Kanye West's antics but I digress.



According to TMZ, the rapper filed legal documents to copyright "God Save America" for the use of shirts, sweaters, hoodies, and other types of merch. Documents were filed last week, just ahead of the release of his campaign ad where he declared, "we will build a stronger country by building stronger families."

"God Save America" sounds much more passive of a catchphrase in comparison to "Make America Great Again" but still, it's not confirmed whether this was meant to be Ye's campaign slogan. Maybe these apparent hoodies and merchandise items could be part of the next Yeezy Season collection?

While the rapper is doing the most to become the next president of the United States to follow Donald Trump, his name came up on the California ballot as the vice-presidential candidate for the American Independent Party. No, Kanye wasn't aware of this. Vice-Chairman of the AIP Markham Robinson said this was a way to take votes from Democrats and anti-Trump Republicans. Will it work? Probably not given that it doesn't seem too many people are keen on seeing Kanye West leading America. At least, not yet.

