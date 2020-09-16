Gone are the days of "Drunk And Hot Girls." The legendary Kanye West has undergone a complete philosophical and spiritual transformation, having embraced his Christian faith in both his music and his general life outlook. Given how much of a driving force they have since become, naturally, Kanye's religious beliefs played an integral role in shaping the foundation of his recent Presidential campaign. As of today, a new report from the New York Times seems to further clarify some of his political stances, as well as shining a light on one of his more interesting requests.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Speaking with reporters Danny Hakim and Maggie Haberman in August, the Times piece highlights Ye's concern with abortion and the high rates affecting black women in particular. Though he maintains that he does not want to "ban" abortion, but rather work to "prevent it," it's clearly one of his campaign's more focal issues. As for policies that might help him achieve his goal of prevention, Yeezy explains that he supports "stipends for families that need support, creating orphanages that are really high-level desirable for people to go to, and the redesign of communities and cities, in general, to be supportive of families.”

The report also mentions that Yeezy has actually moved to instill his philosophies within his campaign circle. Apparently, as the Times' puts it, he "has even asked his campaign staff to refrain from 'fornicating' outside of marriage." The quoted use of fornicating seems to imply that Kanye's use of the word was in itself worth noting, perhaps a commentary on the telling (and biblical) nature of his diction. It should be noted that he also apparently inquired as to whether anybody at the publication actually "believed in Jesus," though the article does not clarify whether that was answered.

In any case, Kanye West remains a man completely driven by his own lofty and ambitious goals, willing to put everything on the line to achieve them. Check out the full report for yourself, courtesy of the New York Times below.

