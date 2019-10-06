Jesus is King no longer has a clear arrival in sight, but that hasn't put a hold on Kanye West's Sunday Service campaign.

On Saturday, the service hit Salt Lake City, Utah to bring the good gospel to the city's outdoor Gateway mall before an estimated crowd of 4,000 to 7,000 individuals.

As he took to the pulpit this time around, 'Ye used the opportunity to once more reiterate his political stances, defending his support of Trump, making a case for the elimination of race in his political decisions, and once more reminding the public that it was the Republican Party who abolished slavery in the United States.

"Abraham Lincoln was the Whig Party—that's the Republican Party that freed the slaves," he said before being met with a seemingly mixed response that gradually grew into a roar of approval. "[...] I ain’t never make a decision based only on my color. That’s a form of slavery — mental slavery. I ain’t drink from the white person fountain [...] All these mind controllers, the media, all of these mind controllers. I find that wherever Christ is where I’ve got my mind at. We find that the love of Christ is where I’ve got my mind back."

He would also go onto the advertise against the ill of social media.

"Do not read comments on the internet,” he declared. “These people don’t know you like that. Social media is designed to make you think slower [...] They want to slow you down and control you.”

While the album isn't yet here, the Jesus Is King film is set to hit IMAX theaters on October 25th.