The world is still reeling from the release of Donda over the weekend. The rollout of this record has been a journey, to say the least, and in true Kanye West fashion, Donda's arrival comes with drama. Even as fans are happy to see it hit streaming platforms, there have been post-Donda fires that are currently being lit. From Soulja Boy, Calboy, and Chris Brown all upset about their verses being taken off the album to op-ed pieces being written about DaBabyand Marilyn Mansion flanking West during his Chicago listening event, the reactions to everything Donda continues.

Meanwhile, Shenseea has been relishing her Donda inclusion and can't thank West enough for his attention. She, too, stood with Manson and DaBaby during Donda's Chicago display and makes appearances on "Pure Souls" and "Ok Ok pt 2."

As she received some backlash for her participation in the listening event, the multi-hyphenate Jamaican artist shared her appreciation of West on Instagram.

"People will SAY they support me but SHOWING that support is what counts!" she wrote. "@kanyewest I can't thank you enough for it all! The insight, the exposure, opportunity, support etc... You could've picked any other female artiste but you chose ME! As you said 'This is only the beginning' #DONDA [shout emoji] not 1 but TWO songs on this amazing album. God is great [praying hands emoji] I know the caribbean proud a me!!"

