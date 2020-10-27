Jennifer Aniston revealed that she voted for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the upcoming election, sharing a photo of her dropping off her ballot at the end of last week. In the post, she explained why she doesn't think anybody should vote for Kanye West, writing:

"PS - It’s not funny to vote for Kanye. I don’t know how else to say it. Please be responsible."

Word got back to Kanye that Jennifer Aniston was using her platform to sway people away from voting for him, and he's drawing it all back to his Joe Rogan interview, which aired a day after Aniston made her remarks.

"Wow," wrote Kanye in a since-deleted tweet. "That Rogan interview got em shook. Let's gooooooooo."

He attached a screenshot of Vanity Fair's article about Aniston's Biden endorsement to the tweet.

It's likely that he realized that her comments have nothing to do with the Joe Rogan podcast appearance, which is why he deleted the post.

With the election coming up in a week's time, it's important for public figures to continue pushing their fans to go vote. More than 60 million pre-election votes have already been cast, and it's important for everyone to vote this time around because the future of the country is seriously at stake.

Have you already voted?