Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is celebrating the fact that his most recent studio album, Donda 2, is not eligible for the Billboard charts, being disqualified because of the publication's rules on album bundling. Since Donda 2 is exclusive to Ye's $200 Stem Player, the album cannot chart because the Stem Player is presently considered merchandise.

Reacting to a post declaring that the album could not chart on Billboard, Ye wrote, "Big win for the kid We can no longer be counted or judged We won we won we won we won We make my own systems We set our own value aaaand yesterdays price is not todays price baaaaabeeeee!!!!!"



Victor Boyko/Getty Images

Clearly, Ye is overjoyed about this news, taking ownership back of his art and releasing it on his own terms. It remains unclear if Donda 2 will be updated on streaming services but right now, the only place you can listen to it is on Stem Player.

This comes after Ye shared two new poems this week -- one was called "DIVORCE" and the other "DEAD."

This week, Ye has been active on social media, praising Lil Baby for his recent all-Balenciaga outfit, and double-tapping one of Larsa Pippen's pictures on Instagram, which fans found a little strange because of her friendship with Kim Kardashian.

