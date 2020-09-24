There is a lot on Kanye West's mind this evening as he contemplates his presidential bid—or at least, what others think about it. The Yeezy mogul announced months ago that he was running for President of the United States as a member of the Birthday Party, but his campaign has hit a few snags. Despite reportedly spending over $6 million of his own money on his presidential campaign, West has struggled in his quest to be included in states' ballots. He's been openly rejected or missed deadlines, leaving many to dismiss his seriousness as a candidate.



Kevork Djansezian / Stringer / Getty Images

Not long ago, after sharing a series of fashion photos of Twitter, Kanye West posted a tweet that left the rapper responding with a thinking emoji. The message reads, "Notable Presidential Candidates that appeared on SNL: Hillary Clinton, John McCain, Barack Obama." Kanye, who has penned lyrics about his dislike for Saturday Night Live and "the whole cast," has appeared on the legendary sketch-comedy series at least a half-dozen times. He's also been impersonated in just as many scenes.

Regardless of the opposition regarding his candidacy, Kaye West pressed forward with zeal. Check out his tweet below.