Kanye West's aesthetic as of late has been one for the books. As a rapper whose changes in fashion choices typically align with the changes in his music, the Jesus Is King artist immediately caught the Hip-Hop community's attention when he started rocking decorative full-face masks earlier this year. Several weeks after fans started theorizing that Kanye was returning to a Yeezus-esque sound due to his tendency to wear masks during that era of his career, Kanye West has officially confirmed the imminent release of his tenth studio album, Donda.

Fans will have to wait until Friday to hear what Donda sounds like, but in the meantime, they have been flooding Kanye's Instagram for any and every update from the beloved rapper and producer. Luckily for them, Ye has gotten back active on the Gram, and although he hasn't shared too much that relates to music, he has come through with an edgy new set of photos that pays homage to his four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm West.

In the first handful of photos, Yeezy shows off an impressive new gold chain, and instead of a huge diamond-studded emblem, Kanye's new chain keeps it simple, with the names of all four of his children separated by Cuban links. The artist is also seen wearing another full-face mask as well as gloves, and if you scroll past the photo of him posing Batman-style atop two metallic cans, you can see his full outfit laid out, complete with Nike socks.

Do Kanye's recent fashion choices make you optimistic about his forthcoming album? Just in case you haven't yet seen it, you can check out the snippet for "No Child Left Behind" from Donda below.