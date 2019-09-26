Yandhi's release date was pushed back so many times it was difficult to believe that the record was even real. Yet, the leaks, which upset Pusha T to the core, were evidence that Kanye West did create what he hoped would be considered another masterpiece. Yandhi was shelved, possibly indefinitely, and as fans mourned the death of one project, Kim Kardashian helped them breathe life into another when she announced that her husband's gospel-inspired album, Jesus Is King, would drop this Friday.

Just days away from the release, Hits Daily Double dealt fans a blow with the news that Jesus Is King has been rescheduled. Variety also claims to have a source that confirms that information. However, The Blast has gotten their hands on paperwork that states Kanye may still have a surprise in store, as the documents show that he's once again attempting to trademark "Yandhi."

According to the outlet, 'Ye previously attempted to register the word but the U.S. Patent & Trademark Officials rejected his application due to some errors filled out in the documents. Last week, Kanye allegedly filed for "reconsideration" after being refused in both January and April.

The Blast reports that Kanye's application is now in the final steps of the approval process, so there just may be a chance that we receive an updated Yandhi before we get Jesus Is King. When it comes to Kanye West and the way his creativity flows, anything is possible.