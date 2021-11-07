Kanye West has been getting into various different fields as of late. The artist has been expanding his brand and is doing everything he can to create more products for consumers. He is also getting into the world of high school basketball as he recently created Donda Academy, which will be a prep school for some of the most talented prospects in the entire country.

High-caliber players like JJ Taylor, Rob Dillingham, Jahki Howard, and Zion Cruz have all committed to the team, and last night, they got to play their very first game as a unit, against Minnesota Prep.

Brandon Magnus/Getty Images

As you can see in the clip posted below via Overtime, Kanye was front and center for the match as he could be seen sitting courtside. This new endeavor means a lot to the hip-hop mogul, so it should be no surprise that he would be at the game to support these immensely talented high school hoopers.

While his team played fairly well, they ended up losing by six points to Minnesota. The final score was 92-86 and according to Overtime, Cruz had 15 points while Dillingham had 18. It was a solid start for Donda Academy, who are certainly showing potential in the early going of the season.

You can check out some highlights from the game, below.