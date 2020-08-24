Kanye West generally keeps his facial expressions to the very minimum. For years, there were jokes flying around about how he never smiles. Given the fact that he told the world that Lil Baby was his favorite rapper last month, it makes sense that, after getting in the studio with the Atlanta star, Kanye would pull a face like this.

A new picture is making the rounds from Kanye West and Lil Baby's studio session in Wyoming and, in it, both rappers look like they're listening to an absolute banger.

Clearly listening to something special, Kanye put his hand on his chin and pulled the world-famous stank face, which really only comes out when something is so hard that you match the degree of whatever is playing on the loudspeakers on your face. Lil Baby was also seemingly overjoyed with what they put together, smiling huge and laughing as they pressed play.

It looks like we're in for a very special song, which will likely be included on Donda: With Child, whenever and if ever that arrives.

After announcing his tenth studio album, Kanye West seemingly put the project on the shelf indefinitely, not issuing any updates on the album in weeks. Do you think it will come before the end of the year?