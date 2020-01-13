Kanye West's shift into righteousness seems to be paying off on Billboard, as his highly-anticipated, highly-delayed new album Jesus Is King, along with his component album Jesus Is Born by the Sunday Service Choir, are both dominating this week's Hot Gospel Songs chart.

Ye's success has been nonstop on the holy charts for months now, even becoming the first artist to occupy all top 10 spots on both the Hot Christian Songs and Hot Gospel Songs charts simultaneously (seen above). This time around, him and the SSC are taking over 20 out of the 25 available spots on the Hot Gospel chart. With "Follow God" sitting atop the chart for its 10th week, the rest of the top 10 looks like a "Kanye's greatest Christian hits" list, with "Closed On Sunday," "Use This Gospel," "Selah," "On God," "Everything We Need" and "God Is" occupying the #2, #4, #5, #6, #7 and #8 positions, respectively. Actually, the only non-Yeezy-associated cuts on the chart come from Pastor Mike Jr. ("Big," #9) and defending gospel champ Kirk Franklin ("Love Theory," #3). The Sunday Service Choir grabs the 10th spot with "Father Stretch," making for a week that Kanye can definitely thank the Lord above for. Won't he do it.

Watch the music video for "Follow God," Kanye West's current chart-topping Hot Gospel Songs hit , below: