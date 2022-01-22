Kanye West has always had eye-opening takes about the black community. Most notably, the world was shocked when Ye suggested that slavery was a choice for Africans in America hundreds of years ago, rather than it being forced upon them. Now, it seems that Kanye is no longer interested in celebrating the history of his Black ancestors.

On Friday (Jan. 21), Brooklyn drill rapper Fivio Foreign tweeted that West told him this year they would celebrate Black futures instead of their history in February: "Kayne said we doin Blacc future month dis yr.. Nomore History month. We strive’n for better."

Black History Month in February is annually used to tell the stories of Black triumphs and struggles in America, but it seems that Kanye no longer wants to dwell on the past, and instead look ahead to brighter futures.

Fivio and Ye have developed a close relationship in the past year after West recruited Fivio to unleash a verse-of-the-year contender on "Off The Grid," the fourth song on Kanye's August 2021 star-studded studio album Donda.

After the album released, Fivio Foreign revealed that Kanye would be the executive producer for his own upcoming album The Bible. So, it appears that Fivio listens intently whenever Kanye has something to say, and will follow his lead to celebrate Black Future Month.

Check out Fivio Foreigns tweet about Kanye below.