Kanye West has been seen as an innovator in the music industry and when it comes to sneakers, he is heralded for just that as well. The Adidas Yeezy line has been a huge hit amongst sneakerheads who have been looking for something new to wear on their feet. Over the years, Kanye West has come through with some truly bizarre-looking sneakers, none of which have been roasted as much as the brand new, unreleased Yeezy Foam Runner which is actually made of algae.

Ye has been showing off this sneaker quite a bit lately and during his surprise performance at Travis Scott's Astroworld Fest, West had the peculiar new shoe on his feet. Somehow, he was able to make the shoe look quite good and fans are now curious as to when it will finally see an official release. There are a ton of Yeezys slated to release later this year and the 2020 lineup is looking quite healthy as well. Perhaps with the hype surrounding this release ramping up, we will get an official release date sooner than later.

