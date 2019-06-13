There have been a few Kanye West leaks in recent times but none of it seems to be new music. Fans have been waiting for the artist to bless us with some new tunes, especially since he pushed back his new album, Yandhi twice. The album doesn't have a release date yet, nor is there a timeframe of when we could expect it but it appears as though we'll atleast have some new Kanye to ride out to for the summer.

Irv Gotti's BET show, Tales is set to make its return this July and one of the episodes will be based on an original Kanye West song. "Brothers," a collaboration between Kanye and Charlie Wilson, will debut on July 2nd on BET's Tales. A snippet of the song was previewed in a new trailer for the episode which you could check out below.

"I am beyond excited for the return of Tales. Producing this new record with my production partner Seven and working with Kanye for a song exclusively for the Tales series, has been one of the highlights of my music and TV career,” Irv Gotti told People about the collaboration. “I did it for my hip-hop culture. I wanted to give the fans something to listen to and enjoy as well as visually enjoy, and ‘Brothers,’ the song in conjunction with this global TV premiere is precisely that moment. Tales is back!!”