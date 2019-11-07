Sometimes less is more, especially when more has been the norm for some time now. Kanye West, who might want to consider saying less on occasion, has been applying the opposite tactic on his artistry. There, he's all about brevity, keeping his albums concise and his arrangements relatively straightforward. Despite that, we've come to associate Yeezy with the long-winded rants and ostentatious displays. It's actually kind of surprising to see that the Jesus Is King highlight "Follow God" visuals follow a back-to-basics approach.

Robin Marchant/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian, who herself has been feeling the impact of a Yeezy reborn, took a moment to share a sneak peek at the upcoming Jake Schreier directed video. In the clip, Kanye and Swizz Beatz can be seen hauling ass across the barren and snowy Wyoming wilderness, calling back to the latter's time with the Ruff Ryders collective. Between the isolated Yeezy performance shots and the vehicular stunting, "Follow God" feels refreshingly minimalistic. A good look for an artist stuck in a continuous state of flux.

Love him or hate him, this man will do what he does. And damned if his mind isn't one of the genre's most innovative. Even if the innovations aren't for everyone. Are you excited to see "Follow God" come alive?