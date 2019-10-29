The relationship between Kanye West and the Trump Family has been a polarizing one. Many Kanye fans seem to have separated the rapper-producer's political ideals from his talent as he praises President Donald Trump and America's First Family. Kanye's previous visit to the White House while donning Trump's signature "Make America Great Again" red cap angered many, along with his ongoing support of America's leader and the rapper's comments about black culture and slavery.

During Kanye's recent chat with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, the Jesus Is King rapper said that the red hat stunt was God showing off his funny side. "This shows you that God is hilarious," he said. "God has got a sense of humor. Liberals love art, right, and now, I am unquestionably, undoubtedly the greatest human artist of all time. It's just not even a question anymore at this point. It's just a fact, right?" He added, "So, for the greatest artist in human existence to put a red hat on was God's practical joke on all liberals like, 'Nooooo not Kanye.'"

Donald Trump Jr. wanted to show the world that he, too, is a Yeezus fan so he took to his Twitter account to pour compliments onto the religious rap star. "Kanye West is cracking the culture code," Trump Jr. wrote. "@kanyewest’s new album #JesusIsKing is the epitome of fearless creativity and 'dangerous, unapproved' ideas. Leftists always try to silence those who are speaking truth. They’re waging a war on our family and culture. Kanye is a pioneer." We're sure Kanye is excited about his public co-sign. Are you still spinning Jesus Is King?