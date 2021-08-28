Kanye West's DONDA rollout has taken us on various twists and turns that are seemingly never-ending. At this point, fans just want the album and if they don't get it soon, we might see some sort of revolt amongst music listeners. On Thursday night, Kanye showed off his latest changes to the album, and for the most part, fans were a bit disappointed with the way he removed dope features from the tracklist.

Perhaps the most spectacular moment of the event was when he set himself on fire and eventually remarried Kim Kardashian in what can only be described as a fake ceremony made specifically for this event.

In a report earlier today, we wrote about how Kim and Kanye are actually in the midst of working on their relationship and that there is hope they can one day get back together. The two have remained on good terms and it's clear that Kanye wants to keep his marriage alive.

Late last night, Kanye posted a photo from the DONDA event which shows off Kim's gorgeous white dress. The entire gown was elegant and it helped add to the visual elements of the performance. The imagery is something that people did not expect, and it's clear that it helped fans think a bit deeper about the project.

With DONDA reportedly uploading to DSPs, perhaps we will see Kanye's vision come to life sooner rather than later. In the meantime, fans will just have to be patient.

