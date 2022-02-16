He's back to posting about his estranged wife and is once again while using all caps, so Kanye West's brief hiatus from Kim Kardashian content has ended. Over the last few days, the world has witnessed West range from calling out Kim to professing that he wants to reunite his family. He's issued public threats to Pete Davidson online and in his recent music releases, as well as shared his private text conversations with Kim. Earlier today (February 15), Ye emerged on his Instagram with a message that seemed to suggest he was done with the online antics.

"I’ve learned that using all caps makes people feel like I’m screaming at them. I’m working on my communication," he wrote. "I can benefit from a team of creative professionals, organizers, mobilizers and community leaders. Thank everybody for supporting me. I know sharing screen shots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim. I take accountability. I’m still learning in real time. I don’t have all the answers. To be good leader is to be a good listener."



However, not long ago, West uploaded a photo of Kim with the caption, "VISION OH SORRY ALL CAPS IS BACK FOR THE THE PEOPLE THATS ALL CAP."

Meanwhile, activist Shaun King has come forward to publicly condemn West's behavior in a lengthy post. He commended West on being a brilliant artist, but he accused the Rap mogul of "problematic" behavior.

"He has crossed a dangerous line that I personally find very problematic and is common with abusive men," wrote King.â£ "1. Kanye and Kim are separated and Kim has filed for divorce.â£ 2. Kanye has openly and publicly dated multiple women, including over the past month, while…â£ 3. He has repeatedly threatened violence against a man Kim has seen. â£4. And threatened the careers and names and reputations of good men and women connected to that man.â£ 5. All in the name of his family. "â£

But NONE of this helps Kanye’s family. â£

â£

And so,â£

â£

6. Kim literally texts him to tell him he has started to create a physically dangerous situation for them.â£

â£

7. And he posts the text, with another meme of physical violence.â£

He then compared West to Trump, accusing them both of exhibiting "extreme narcissism." King also claimed that West has a cycle of alleged dangerous behavior: "Gospel. Pro-Black statement. Followed by toxicity. Violent innuendo and memes. And weirdness. Rinse and repeat."