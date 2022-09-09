When Kanye West isn't putting Adidas and the Gap on blast, he's putting his focus on other ventures. Donda University has been on Ye's mind for a minute, especially now that Donda Academy is up and running.

The latest update surrounding Ye's post-secondary school shows promising signs that things are in full motion. The rapper shared a screenshot of a text message from an unknown individual inquiring about expanding the land used for Donda Academy to include Ye's university. "Would it make sense to do it on the Donda academy property in Simi Valley?" the person wrote.



Kanye West and Young Thug attend the Versace fall 2019 fashion show at the American Stock Exchange Building in lower Manhattan on December 02, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

In response, Kanye West revealed that he wanted to take up Young Thug's offer to use his property that was previously intended for Slime City to build Donda University. "I'd rather move the trees on Young Thug property. I got 2 Chainz calling the mayor now... To launch build Donda University," Ye wrote.

At the top of this month, Thug offered Kanye his 100 acres of land in Georgia to use "free of charge." Shortly after, Kanye revealed that he texted Kim Kardashian to help release Thug from prison.

After sharing the text exchange, Kanye West briefly changed his profile pictures on social media to Young Thug in support of the rapper's release from prison.

Check out Kanye's post below and let us know what you think about Donda University.