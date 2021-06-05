While Kanye West is now making billions of dollars with Adidas, there was a time where he was making bank with Nike. Unfortunately, his time with Nike came to an abrupt end after disputes with the company in regards to creativity. Kanye wanted full control over designing his own shoe and this is something that Nike just wouldn't allow. However, Adidas was fully on board with Kanye's vision and the rest was history.

Despite this, Kanye can still be wearing Nike shoes from time-to-time. For instance, Kanye was recently spotted in Los Angeles where he was seen sporting the Nike Vandal High "Terminator" which was released back in 2015. Pairs currently go for hundreds of dollars, and in some sizes, they go for thousands.

Aside from the Nike shoes, Kanye's outfit was certainly an eye-catcher thanks to his loud blue jacket and silver head covering which had an illustration of Black Jesus on it. From there, Kanye had on a black top and a black pair of pants, which was easily the tamest part of the outfit.

While Kanye may have been seen wearing Nikes, Adidas fans should rest assured that Ye won't be leaving the company anytime soon. At this point, Yeezy and Adidas are a juggernaut that can't be stopped.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for adidas