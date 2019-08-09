Over the past few years, Rick And Morty has cemented itself as one of the most popular animated shows in the world and Kanye West has taken notice. The artist and fashion designer has talked about how much he loves the series in the past and has even teased collaborations with the show. It can be said that West is a big fan of the art style of the show as he was recently spotted wearing a grey hoodie which contained some Rick & Morty-inspired illustrations.

In the center of the hoodie, there is a monster-like character and right next to it, the name Justin Noel is written. Noel is one of the animators on the show and made sure to sign his work on the garment. There are some Kanye-specific graphics throughout the hoodie which makes this unique piece even more personalized.

Ye also wore a pair of "Analog" Adidas Yeezy Boost 700's which went perfectly with the overall fit. We certainly won't be seeing this 1-of-1 piece in any upcoming Yeezy drops although it will be interesting to see if he gets any more customized gear from the Rick And Morty crew.

You have to admire Kanye's eagerness to support the creators he enjoys, no matter how nerdy it may come across.

