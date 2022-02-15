Kanye West has been going on various rants over the past few days, with most of them centered around Pete Davidson and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Kanye is still trying to make things work with Kim, although it is fairly clear that his ship has sailed in that department. For instance, Kim sent Kanye a text message yesterday, urging him to stop with the targeted harassment on Instagram. Kardashian meant business, and she was even made at Ye for sharing the texts for everyone to see.

Now, Kanye is looking at various other avenues in his life, that can be viewed as much more positive. For instance, Kanye was recently briefed on Brian Flores, who is suing the NFL and its teams for racial discrimination in the hiring process. Now, Kanye is looking to show support, any way he can.

Brad Barket/Getty Images for Fast Company

"ME AND MY DAD ARE ON THE PHONE AND HE BROUGHT YOU UP TO ME SENDING YOU LOVE AND PUBLIC SUPPORT," Kanye wrote. The superstar artist then went on to show a comment that said that Flores should be brought on as part of Donda Sports. Of course, this is Kanye's new endeavor with Antonio Brown, and Kanye is always looking for new recruits to bring the brand to the next level.









It remains to be seen what Kanye will do with Donda Sports and Flores, however, it's good to see the artist focusing on more positive outlets right