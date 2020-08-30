Kanye West, Nas & Really Doe Headed To The Big Leagues On "We Major"

It's hard to imagine that the same Kanye West who claimed George Bush Jr. didn't care about Black people has not only befriended Donald Trump but is now "running against" him in the race for president. It was much simpler times back then, when Kanye was still hungry to prove himself as a formidable rapper and artist as a whole.

Today, we celebrate 15 years since Kanye West released his sophomore album, Late Registration. Following the near-flawless debut College Dropout, Ye's follow-up was a masterfully executed pop crossover with appearances from Adam Levine and Jamie Foxx, among others. However, among the many classic records that album produced, "We Major" ft. Nas and Really Doe remains a definitive song of triumph. Though it's Ye that has much to celebrate, Nas' verse, in retrospect, sounds like a seed planted for his future. As both 'Ye and Nas have grown to be wildly recognized as businessmen in their own right, Nas details the importance of ownership as he predicts owning his own version of Motown.

Check the song out below and sound off in the comments on your favorite track offof the project.

Quotable Lyrics

Been like twelve years since a n***a first signed

Now, I'm a free agent, and I'm thinking it's time

To build my very own Motown

'Cause rappers be deprived of executive nine-to-fives

And it hurts to see these companies be stealing the life

And I love to give my blood, sweat and tears to the mic

So y'all copped the LPs and y'all fiends got dealt

I'm Jesse Jackson on the balcony when King got killed

