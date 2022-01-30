Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison says that Kanye West must be fully vaccinated if he wants to perform in the country following reports that West plans to tour abroad, later this year. Tennis star Novak Djokovic was recently deported from Australia for being unvaccinated.

“The rules are you have to be fully vaccinated,” Morrison said during a news conference Saturday, according to the Independent. “They apply to everybody, as people have seen most recently.”

He added: “It doesn’t matter who you are, they are the rules. Follow the rules, you can come. You don’t follow the rules, you can’t.”



Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

West has yet to confirm whether he is fully vaccinated for COVID-19; however, during his interview on Drink Champs in November, he revealed that he had received his first shot.

In addition to rumors of prepping for a tour, West is also expected to release a sequel to his 2021 album, Donda, in the coming months.

Earlier this week, West confirmed that he plans to drop the album on February 22, 2022, and that it will be executive produced by Future. Fans should be hesitant about putting too much faith in that date, as West is known for delaying his albums beyond their initial release date.

