Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's marital issues became more and more public over the years. Kanye West's struggles with mental health have only exasperated these issues even further. Chatter about divorce has circulated over the past few months but in December, it was confirmed that she is planning on filing for divorce.



John Lamparski/Getty Images

According to Page Six, 'Ye is already getting his stuff out of their family home in Calabassas. The rapper didn't take all of his belongings, though he did make sure to move out 500 pairs of sneakers. Kim was not at the home when Kanye picked up his stuff. 'Ye swung by while Kim was on a trip to Turks & Caicos. She wanted to give him some space. "They both felt it would be less dramatic without both of them in the house,” a source said.

The rumors surrounding their divorce have led down some pretty weird paths. Just the other week, a rumor was spread by a girl who licked a toilet bowl for clout claiming that 'Ye and Jeffree Starr had a thing. The internet pretty much ran with it until Starr finally shot them down.

The couple's divorce saga will be the focus of the next season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians as you probably expected it to be.

Read, "Kim Kardashian & Kanye West: A Dating History Timeline."

[Via]