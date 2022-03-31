Kanye West has been rather quiet over the past few weeks since Instagram suspended his account. The rapper's incessant posts about Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson, Trevor Noah, and countless others finally got put to a halt but it also came with repercussions outside of social media. The Donda 2 rapper was initially slated to perform at the Grammys but the Recording Academy pulled that offer off of the table following some highly offensive posts he shared on IG.



Robin Marchant/Getty Images

Per Hits Daily Double, there's a possibility that Ye might touch the stage, after all. The Recording Academy is reportedly on pace to make one last announcement surrounding Grammy performers ahead of the live ceremony in Las Vegas on Sunday (April 3rd). The Grammys having conversations with a pool of artists including Ye, Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, and Lady Gaga.

Ye's performance was initially pulled due to "concerning online behavior" that ultimately had the rapper banned from Instagram for 24 hours. Perhaps, his recent streak of silence is what prompted the Grammys to offer Ye a second chance.

Despite the Grammy's decision to pull his performance, the rapper is still allowed to attend the ceremony. Kanye's up for a number of categories including Album Of The Year, Best Rap Song, Best Melodic Rap Performance, and Best Rap Album.

We'll keep you posted on any updates surrounding the Grammys.

