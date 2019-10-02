Kanye West, a pacifist unless backed into a corner. And even then, he's hardly liable to snap even if the disrespect reaches fever pitch. Unlike many rappers who find themselves receiving shots on wax, Ye has generally let things slide - even if the world seems united against him. And yet, every man has a breaking point; certain hot topics must eventually be addressed in some capacity. Considering the last few years found him taking shots from J. Cole and Drake, it's no wonder that Yeezy has been feeling frustrated. It's strange, the man is at once immensely public and equally private.

While he didn't quite fire back, it would appear that Kanye did make reference to both Cole and Drizzy on an unreleased track. According to HHNM, the song was originally meant to be on Yandhi, likely recorded at some point after the summer of 2018. "Like J. Cole, damn, my own city turned they back on me, they thought I told Push about Drake’s son, God damn," raps Ye, before the snippet cuts short. Curiously enough, Kanye made previous mention to Cole on an unreleased "What Would Meek Do," though this time he seems to be drawing common ground between them.

Now, it's interesting to note that while Ye is referencing the notorious "Adidon," he doesn't seem to be holding any ill-will toward Drizzy. Though previously let fly a warning on Instagram Live among other Twitter shots, it would appear that this untitled track was meant to clear the air rather than incite further animosity. Should you be interested in catching the track, be sure to check it out over on HipHopNMore right here.