Kanye West was spotted attending Vogue World during New York Fashion Week on Monday night, where he ran into Jared Leto, Russell Westbrook, and more celebrities at the star-studded event. West could be seen rocking a black jacket with a brown hoodie underneath and matching pants.

The Vogue show highlighted pieces from various designers including Balenciaga, Burberry, Coach, Dior, Gucci, Michael Kors, Ralph Lauren, Valentino, and several other fashion houses.



Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

While West went with the all-black outfit, his pal Jared Leto brightened things up with a floral look to go with a red hat. The two have previously collaborated on the Thirty Seconds to Mars song, "Hurricane," from 2009.

Vogue World wasn't the only notable event in the city that night. Across town, West's ex-girlfriend, Julia Fox, attended LaQuan Smith's runway show. There, Fox rocked a revealing faux fur ensemble.

Last week, West's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, was in attendance at Fendi Spring 2023 where she appeared to be snubbed by Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour during a viral video.

West's trip to New York comes amid an ongoing feud with both Adidas and GAP. He's spent recent weeks calling out various executives at both companies in several rants on Instagram.

“It’s time for me to go it alone,” Ye said on Monday. “It’s fine. I made the companies money. The companies made me money. We created ideas that will change apparel forever.”

Check out pictures from the event below.





[Via]