As if Kanye doesn’t already have enough on his plate, he may now face charges for allegedly attacking a fan outside of a Los Angeles hotel.

Per TMZ, the police are close to completing their investigation into the case, and will deliver their findings to the L.A City Attorney’s Office. The Attorney’s Office will be tasked with deciding whether to file any criminal charges against Kanye.

Brandon Magnus/Getty Images

Law enforcement also told TMZ that the paparazzi video evidence and witness statements may be enough to charge him with a crime. The police also wanted to interview Ye, but were unable to make it happen due to his busy schedule.

Last month, Ye allegedly punched a fan who asked for his autograph outside of a nightclub near the members-only Soho Warehouse in the 1000 block of South Sante Fe Avenue. The rapper exchanged words with the fan moments before escalating into a physical altercation. Ye left the area before officers could arrive at the scene and the alleged victim declined medical treatment. Considered a misdemeanor battery, the rapper could spend a maximum of six months in jail.

The incident came a week after the Donda rapper was announced as a headliner for Coachella in April. Since the announcement, Ye has boycotted his performance after implying Billie Eilish took a jab at Travis Scott during a recent concert show. He claimed that he would not perform at the festival unless the singer apologized. Eilish has since clarified that she was not referencing Scott and has no plans of apologizing.

