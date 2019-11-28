Kanye West Makes The "Closed On Sunday" Video A Family Affair

Happy Thanksgiving from the Kardashian-Wests.

With it being Thanksgiving and all, Kanye West came through with a little offering for his fans. As promised, the "Closed On Sunday" video has arrived in its entirety featuring not only Kim and the kids, but also the rest of the Kardashian family as well as the West's. Kris Jenner also appears in a fur coat as he hops out of some futuristic military ATV. Ye brings along the Sunday Servicer where they perform inside of crater in the desert, perhaps the same one where he filmed the Jesus Is King film.

Kanye's latest visual follow-up the "Follow God" visuals that he dropped a few weeks ago and it appears that he's keeping the family theme going throughout it. Kanye, who goes on a brief monologue about his father at the end of the song, included his dad in the visual as they cruised through a desert.

Check out the new visual for Kanye West's "Closed On Sunday" above.