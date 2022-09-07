Kanye West is currently in the midst of trying to get out of his deal with Adidas, and for the most part, it doesn't seem like he is making much progress. Kanye has been making tons of Instagram posts, and so far, he has the support of the public, including industry friends like Diddy and Swizz Beatz.

Now, Kanye is trying to get the attention of Adidas' creative director Alasdhair Willis. While taking to Instagram, Kanye tried reaching out to the man, saying o the creative directior of adidas Alasdhair Willis I’ve done songs with your father in law How can you watch adidas do what they’ve done to a fellow creative and not say anything and never even meet me or call me? Why did I have to do this in public?"





With Kanye's fans securely on the artist's side, there was quite a bit of attention directed at Willis. Kanye realized this and had a second message for his fans where he noted that Willis is a good man and that he firmly believes the Adidas CD will get back to him soon.

"Let’s see if we can speak to him first Me and Paul McCartney have made a lot of great music I’m cool with the family," Kanye wrote.





Hopefully, these two are able to meet and resolve things. After all, it is in Adidas' best interest to keep this partnership alive.