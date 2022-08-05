Kanye West's divorce from Kim Kardashian has come with a lot of drama on the legal side of things. Kim and Kanye have been trying to get their lawyers together to figure out who gets what. The ultimate goal is to avoid some sort of trial, which would drag on and could have horrible implications for their children.

Unfortunately, Kanye hasn't exactly been cooperative throughout this entire process, and it has led to the departure of numerous attorneys. Back in May, Kanye lost his fourth lawyer, and on Friday, a fifth lawyer walked away from the case, according to TMZ.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

As the report details, Samantha Spector filed a motion with the judge to be removed as Ye's counsel as their relationship cannot be mended. Today, the judge approved the motion, which means Kanye is now without a lawyer at one of the most crucial times in the entire case.

Kanye is being told that he must detail his demands for the divorce, or he will be subjected to the aforementioned trial in December. If the divorce were to go to trial, it is more than likely that Kim would have her demands met instantly due to Ye's behavior in the preliminary stages of this proceeding.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from this developing story.

[Via]