It's a weird time to be reporting on the state of pop culture. With KimYe now in the past (kinda), Kanye West has now moved onto Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox and they've been making rounds across the country in the two weeks since they've met. Unfortunately, during a recent outing, Kanye West allegedly got into a little tussle with a fan, leading to an investigation.



According to TMZ, Kanye West will be making his way out of Los Angeles following the incident. Sources close to the rapper claim that he's making his way to SoCal where he'll be locked in to work on his upcoming performance at Coachella. The rapper's already started to schedule meetings with Coachella's production staff for his stage layout.

On top of preparing for his forthcoming set at Coachella, Kanye West will also be working on Donda 2. As we previously recorded, Steven Victor indicated that it would drop this year, and Julia Fox even offered a promising update on a song with Future. Additionally, Kanye and The Game are reportedly dropping a new song tonight, which might end up being the lead single off of Ye's next album.

In terms of the investigation, law enforcement officials said that LAPD hasn't been in contact with Kanye West just yet. Ye is accused of punching, pushing, and shoving a fan to the ground after they asked for an autograph.

