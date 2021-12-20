Kanye West reportedly provided almost all 4,000 toys that were given out at a toy drive in Englewood, Chicago, on Sunday. Ahead of Christmas, Alderman Stephanie Coleman described Ye as "our modern-day Santa Claus."

“I’m so proud that Kanye is, once again, responding to our request to help the children of Englewood and beyond. He is no stranger to our community. His presence has always been felt in our neighborhoods and he loves visiting, but this Christmas he has truly been our modern-day Santa Claus,” Coleman told ABC7.



Jonathan Leibson / Getty Images

The drive was held inside the gymnasium at Kennedy King College. Attendees were also given food at the event as well as being treated to games and prizes while they received their toys.

West's philanthropy isn't exclusive to Chicago either. Last month, Ye met with Reverend Troy Vaughn, CEO of the homeless charity LA Mission, in Los Angles to help formulate a plan to address the city's homelessness problem.

Afterward, Ye donated 1000 meals to LA Mission and decided to use his platform and Sunday Service to raise awareness for the issue.

Additionally, West recently put together the Free Larry Hoover benefit concert at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

