Kanye West has a whole lot on his plate these days. The rapper not only announced a 10-year deal with GAP, along with a new album but he's currently in the Caribbean trying to fix his marriage with Kim Kardashian. Oh, and he's still trying to run for president. In the midst of one of the most contentious elections in American history, Kanye West is still doing everything in his power to end up on the ballot for the 2020 election.



Rich Fury/Getty Images

His attempts, however, seem to be falling short. According to TMZ, Kanye West has been removed from the ballot of his home state of Illinois after officials determined the majority of the 2,500 signatures he needed were invalid. Ye received 3,128 signatures for his petition to be a presidential candidate on the state's ballot. However, a review of his petition determined that 1,928 of those signatures weren't valid.

The validity of the signatures doesn't breakdown to one thing specifically. It could be anything from fake addresses to ineligible signatures.

Kanye's presidential campaign has been riddled with controversy ever since he announced it. Though he said he's running as the Birthday Party, it was recently revealed that there are at least six Republicans with ties to his campaign.

