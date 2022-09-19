Kanye West made his TikTok debut on Sunday under the simple username of “Ye.” For his first post, West shared a video of himself listening to his 2019 album, Jesus is King.

The songs featured in the clip include “Selah,” “Closed on Sunday” and “God Is.”

The post, which has no caption, has racked up over 680,000 views and 170,000 likes. Ye's account boasts almost 220,000 followers as a whole.



Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

West also shared the video on his Instagram Story. In other posts which didn't make their way to TikTok, but were posted on IG, West could be seen listening to Ray Charles, Stevie Wonder, Bill Withers, Sam Cooke, and Chris Stapleton.

West's creation of a TikTok account comes after the legendary rapper has spent the last few weeks airing out his grievances with Adidas and Gap as well as others on Instagram. He eventually terminated his 10-year deal with GAP.

“Don’t bring a leader in and have them not lead," he said on CNBC’s Closing Bell, last week. "Why would I argue with people who are getting paid by the Gap. I’m sorry, I’m not gonna argue with people that are broker than me about money.”

Check out Ye's first TikTok post below.

