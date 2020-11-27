Kanye West Joins SAINt JHN On "Smack DVD"

SAINt JHN set the globe on fire this past week with the release of his new album While The World Was Burning, which featured a pretty dope Kanye West feature. However, SAINt JHN took to Twitter to announce that he had another Kanye feature on the way.

"That + The missing Kanye record + The right arrangement gonna be fixed next week," replied the singer to a fan asking about a song update that had yet to appear on Spotify. Lo and behold, the new Kanye and JHN track has arrived.

Entitled "Smack DVD," the new track is a bass-heavy banger that finds Kanye rapping in a high-keyed auto-tune. The sound is reminiscent of something that Young Thug or Lil Durk would perform. Stream the new single and let us know what you think below.

Quotable Lyrics

Man, you talkin' 'bout the president, I call the number up

Man, you talkin' 'bout Elon, I call the number up

Man, you talk about Kim K, you know you effin' up

Could you talk to the mayor, 'bout Breonna Taylor?

I talked to the president for her, givin' my life to the Lord

Smack DVD, if we extinct, then what are we?

Gotta cease with the murders, gotta pull up with the fleet